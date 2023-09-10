Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals match up with Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have put together an 18-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 18-15 (54.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-72-1).

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-39 38-32 25-31 47-40 52-49 20-22

