The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 16th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (679 total).

The Reds' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

The Reds have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.412).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

Greene is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Greene has 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana

