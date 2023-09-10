How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 165 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 16th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (679 total).
- The Reds' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.412).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Greene is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.
- Greene has 11 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Tylor Megill
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
