The St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) will be looking for a series sweep when they square off with the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 10 at 1:40 PM ET. Miles Mikolas will get the call for the Cardinals, while Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 18-15 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 23-27 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Will Benson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

