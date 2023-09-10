After going 1-for-2 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Friedl has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • He has homered in 12 games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 58
.273 AVG .265
.341 OBP .335
.502 SLG .359
24 XBH 14
9 HR 3
33 RBI 18
45/17 K/BB 34/19
10 SB 12

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6).
