The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has five doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .201.

Votto has gotten at least one hit in 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), with more than one hit 11 times (21.2%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with more than one RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Other Reds Players vs the Tigers

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .161 AVG .247 .291 OBP .315 .398 SLG .556 8 XBH 11 7 HR 7 15 RBI 20 28/13 K/BB 27/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings