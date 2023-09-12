Joey Votto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has five doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .201.
- Votto has gotten at least one hit in 42.3% of his games this year (22 of 52), with more than one hit 11 times (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this season (19 of 52), with more than one RBI nine times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Other Reds Players vs the Tigers
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.161
|AVG
|.247
|.291
|OBP
|.315
|.398
|SLG
|.556
|8
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|28/13
|K/BB
|27/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Wentz (2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.65 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.
