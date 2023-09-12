Nick Senzel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), with at least two hits 15 times (18.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Senzel has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.221
|AVG
|.246
|.263
|OBP
|.338
|.359
|SLG
|.426
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
