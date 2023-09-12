Reds vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (66-77) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-4) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (2-10).
Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have won 19 out of the 34 games, or 55.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati is 12-12 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Cincinnati has scored 686 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Connor Phillips vs Bryce Miller
|September 6
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Lyon Richardson vs Logan Gilbert
|September 8
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Drew Rom
|September 9
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Carson Spiers vs Zack Thompson
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
|September 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Joey Wentz
|September 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 15
|@ Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Tylor Megill
|September 16
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs José Quintana
|September 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
