The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson hit the field at Comerica Park against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 169 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .415 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (686 total).

The Reds are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.407).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Williamson has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Williamson is looking to secure his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana

