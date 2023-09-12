Player props are available for Spencer Steer and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 140 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.358/.452 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 117 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .271/.339/.440 slash line on the season.

Friedl takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 125 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .236/.321/.451 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 101 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.354/.516 on the season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Sep. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

