The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (140) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 140 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's homered in 20 of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (13.6%).

He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 69 .268 AVG .270 .364 OBP .352 .432 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 37 RBI 41 53/33 K/BB 66/30 9 SB 4

