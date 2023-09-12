TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .271 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 75 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this season (35 of 121), with two or more RBI 10 times (8.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .278 AVG .265 .343 OBP .335 .526 SLG .359 26 XBH 14 10 HR 3 34 RBI 18 45/17 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

