How to Watch the Reds vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Spencer Steer will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.
- Fueled by 447 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 692 (4.7 per game).
- The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Connor Phillips to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Seattle Mariners.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Joey Wentz
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Dallas Keuchel
