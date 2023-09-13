Spencer Steer will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

Fueled by 447 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 692 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Connor Phillips to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Seattle Mariners.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Dallas Keuchel

