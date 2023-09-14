There is high school football competition in Clermont County, Ohio this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cincinnati Country Day School at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Blanchester High School at Goshen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Goshen, OH

Goshen, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Bethel Tate