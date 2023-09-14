Hamilton County, Ohio has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cincinnati Country Day School at Clermont Northeastern

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Batavia, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Madeira High School at Reading High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Reading, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Colerain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elder at Saint Xavier High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roger Bacon at McNicholas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Catholic League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Hills at Anderson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Turpin High School at West Clermont High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

