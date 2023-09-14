Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Portage County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Beachwood High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Minerva at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
