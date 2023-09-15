Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Allen County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Allen County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elida High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bluffton at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Allen East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrod, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardin Northern at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
