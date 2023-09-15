Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Allen County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Allen County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Elida High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bluffton at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Allen East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Harrod, OH

Harrod, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin Northern at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Northwest Central Conference

Northwest Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School