Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Auglaize County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wapakoneta High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
