Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have +1400 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the league as of September 15.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.
- Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 on the road.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.