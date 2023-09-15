Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Butler County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mason High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
