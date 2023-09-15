If you live in Crawford County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crawford County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Crestline at Ridgemont High School