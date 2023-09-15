Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Darke County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Darke County, Ohio this week, we've got the information.
Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Tri-Village at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
