Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Defiance County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Defiance County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School - Sherwood at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
