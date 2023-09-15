If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Defiance County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Defiance County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH Conference: Green Meadows Conference

Green Meadows Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Lima at Defiance Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School - Sherwood at Paulding High School