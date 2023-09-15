Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Franklin County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Dublin Coffman High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard Bradley High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Liberty High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Ready High School at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Central Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Worthington Kilbourne High School at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gahanna Lincoln High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pickerington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westland high school at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
