Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Ohio, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wauseon High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Metamora, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbold High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Delta, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
