Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Guernsey County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Guernsey County, Ohio this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Guernsey County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Claymont at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
