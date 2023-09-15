Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Knox County, Ohio this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ashland High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.