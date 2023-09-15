Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Lucas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Lucas County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Erie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrysburg at Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oregon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Napoleon at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holland, OH
- Conference: Northern Lakes League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
