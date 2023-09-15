The Maryland Terrapins (2-0) host the Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) at SECU Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Offensively, Maryland has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 489.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 40th (295.0 yards allowed per game). Virginia ranks 97th in points per game (24.0), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 42.5 points allowed per contest.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Maryland vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Maryland Virginia 489.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (120th) 295.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.0 (107th) 204.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.5 (124th) 285.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.5 (62nd) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 547 yards (273.5 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 23 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 31 times for 220 yards (110.0 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught six passes for 69 yards.

Colby McDonald has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 91 yards (45.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Corey Dyches' leads his squad with 139 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has caught eight passes for 102 yards (51.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kaden Prather has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six receptions for 98 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 389 yards (194.5 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards (25.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught two passes for 68 yards.

Kobe Pace has one reception for 75 yards (37.5 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 13 times for 48 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 148 (74.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Malachi Fields has caught 12 passes and compiled 137 receiving yards (68.5 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed Maryland or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.