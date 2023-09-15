Friday's contest between the New York Mets (68-78) and the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) at Citi Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.

The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (3-8, 5.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.43 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 45 times in 96 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.7 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule