The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds meet on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Pete Alonso and TJ Friedl have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 171 home runs.

Cincinnati is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 698 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Hunter Greene (4-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Dallas Keuchel 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Kenta Maeda

