The New York Mets (68-78) host the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) to open a three-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Mets are on the back of a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Reds a series win over the Tigers.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (3-8) for the Mets and Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.34 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will send Greene (4-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.

Greene is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Greene will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Hunter Greene vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has a collective .238 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 1151 total hits and 19th in MLB action with 646 runs scored. They have the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.409) and are 10th in all of MLB with 195 home runs.

Greene has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Mets this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

The Mets will send Peterson (3-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 5.34, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.601.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Peterson has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

David Peterson vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .248 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .413 (15th in the league) with 171 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-17 with three doubles and four RBI in 3 1/3 innings.

