If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Seneca County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Huron at Columbian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Tiffin, OH

Tiffin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego at Fostoria High School