The Akron Zips (1-1) are heavy 25.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0). The contest's point total is 49.5.

Kentucky ranks 76th in total offense (385.5 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (303 yards allowed per game) this year. Akron has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 11th-worst with 270.5 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 292 total yards per contest (38th-ranked).

Akron vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Kentucky vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -25.5 -105 -115 49.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron last year registered 2,592 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 66.9% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he posted in the passing game, Irons contributed 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

On 88 targets, Alex Adams had 63 catches (5.3 per game) for 855 yards and nine TDs in 12 games.

Last year Shocky Jacques-Louis caught 74 balls on 111 targets for 911 yards and two touchdowns.

Cam Wiley compiled 487 yards in the ground game (40.6 per game) with five touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense Bubba Arslanian, who played in 12 games, totaled 94 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Victor Jones, who played in 12 games, registered 5.5 sacks to go with 10 TFL and 45 tackles.

In 12 games, Nate Thompson registered 53 tackles.

With one sack to go along with three TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception, Darrian Lewis made a big difference on D.

