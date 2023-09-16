The Akron Zips (1-1) will look to upset the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 25.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Akron matchup.

Akron vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Akron vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Akron vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Akron has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Kentucky has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 25.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

