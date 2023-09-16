It'll be the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) in college football play at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH)?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cincinnati 31, Miami (OH) 20

Cincinnati 31, Miami (OH) 20 This is the first game this season Cincinnati is the moneyline favorite.

The Bearcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

Miami (OH) lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The RedHawks have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Bearcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+14.5)



Miami (OH) (+14.5) Cincinnati has one win against the spread in one games this season.

The Bearcats covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This season, the RedHawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) The point total for the contest of 44 is 24.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Cincinnati (46.5 points per game) and Miami (OH) (22 points per game).

Splits Tables

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 40 40 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.3 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.