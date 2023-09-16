Our projection model predicts the Cincinnati Bearcats will take down the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nippert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (-14.5) Over (44) Cincinnati 34, Miami (OH) 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bearcats an 85.7% chance to win.

The Bearcats have won once against the spread this year.

Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

One of the Bearcats' one games this season has gone over the point total.

Cincinnati games average 57.5 total points per game this season, 13.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 19.0% chance to win.

The RedHawks is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

One of the RedHawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Miami (OH) this season is 0.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bearcats vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 46.5 17.0 66.0 13.0 27.0 21.0 Miami (OH) 22.0 33.0 -- -- 22.0 33.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.