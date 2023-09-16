The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Boston College Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in an ACC battle.

On the offensive side of the ball, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by putting up 524 yards per game. The defense ranks 75th (359 yards allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Boston College ranks 88th in the FBS (358.5 total yards per game) and 83rd on defense (366 total yards allowed per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ABC.

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Florida State vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Florida State Boston College 524 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (93rd) 359 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (78th) 220.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (55th) 303.5 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (107th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 517 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 58 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 126 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Caziah Holmes has racked up 63 yards on four carries, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 170 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught seven passes while averaging 52 yards per game.

Lawrance Toafili's five receptions have yielded 55 yards.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 339 yards on 30-of-51 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 136 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kye Robichaux has run for 102 yards across 21 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Williams has racked up 105 receiving yards on four catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Lewis Bond has caught nine passes and compiled 95 receiving yards (47.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

