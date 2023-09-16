The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) and Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will meet in a matchup at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Ohio?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa State 17, Ohio 16

Iowa State 17, Ohio 16 Iowa State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Cyclones have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Ohio has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bobcats have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cyclones have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (+2.5)



Ohio (+2.5) Iowa State has not covered the spread yet this season.

Ohio has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42.5)



Under (42.5) The total for the contest of 42.5 is two points more than the combined points per game averages for Iowa State (21.5 points per game) and Ohio (19 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.5 35.5 Implied Total AVG 20 20 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

