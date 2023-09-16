The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

With 220 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 515.5 yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst), Kent State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Cent. Conn. St. has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks eighth-best in total yards per game (474) and 13th-best in total yards surrendered per game (199.5).

Kent State vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Week 3 Games

Kent State vs. Cent. Conn. St. Key Statistics

Kent State Cent. Conn. St. 220 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (13th) 515.5 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (12th) 60.5 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (21st) 159.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (12th) 2 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has racked up 319 yards (159.5 ypg) on 23-of-48 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 36 times for 113 yards (56.5 per game).

Xavier Williams has carried the ball nine times for 16 yards (8 per game).

Trell Harris has hauled in eight catches for 114 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chrishon McCray has put up a 94-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on 12 targets.

Justin Holmes' six grabs are good enough for 69 yards.

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell has racked up 534 yards (267 ypg) while completing 66% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 36 yards .

Malik Thomas has run for 107 yards on 17 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Davion Johnson has 122 receiving yards (61 per game) on 10 catches while racking up 101 rushing yards on six attempts with one touchdown.

Isiah Williams leads his squad with 156 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Delvin Attafah has racked up 101 reciving yards (50.5 ypg) this season.

