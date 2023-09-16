SEC action features the No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

LSU vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

LSU has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this year.

LSU & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Mississippi State To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.