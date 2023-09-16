The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) are heavy 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Cincinnati ranks 30th in total defense this year (282 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 519 total yards per game. With 330.5 total yards per game on offense, Miami (OH) ranks 106th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 99th, surrendering 399.5 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -14.5 -105 -115 45.5 -105 -115 -600 +425

Looking to place a bet on Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Miami (OH) to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

To go along with his 1,299 passing yards and 49.5% completion percentage last season, Aveon Smith connected on 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Smith also helped the offense on the ground, running for 553 yards (4.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer was an important contributor, tallying 769 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 54 catches.

Keyon Mozee helped the offense by scampering for 471 yards (36.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Brett Gabbert racked up 816 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage in 13 games last year.

Gabbert rushed for 55 yards (4.2 yards per game) and one TD.

Last year Matthew Salopek collected 81 tackles, six TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 13 games.

Ryan McWood, who was on the field for 13 games, compiled 0.5 sacks to go with 71 tackles and one interception.

In 13 games, Michael Dowell totaled 58 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

The contributions of Brian Ugwu, who played in 13 games, included five sacks to go with seven TFL, 26 tackles, and one interception.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.