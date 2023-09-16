Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Iowa State Cyclones and Ohio Bobcats match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cyclones. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ohio vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3) Under (42.5) Iowa State 18, Ohio 14

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Ohio is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

No Bobcats two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average point total for Ohio this year is 13 points higher than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

The Cyclones are winless against the spread this season.

The over/under for this game is 42.5 points, seven more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Bobcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 21.5 14.5 21.5 14.5 -- -- Ohio 19 13.3 27 10 15 15

