The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a heavy 29.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 65.5 points.

Ohio State ranks 71st in points scored this season (29 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 5 points allowed per game. Western Kentucky's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 46.5 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23 points per game, which ranks 66th.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

C.J. Stroud had 41 TD passes and six interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 3,688 yards (283.7 per game).

In the passing game, Marvin Harrison Jr. scored 14 TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Emeka Egbuka scored 10 TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,151 yards (88.5 per game).

In 13 games, Miyan Williams ran for 825 yards (63.5 per game) and 14 TDs.

Tommy Eichenberg had one interception to go with 104 tackles, eight TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

On defense in 2022, Steele Chambers had 62 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games played.

Lathan Ransom recorded 1.5 sacks in addition to his two TFL, 61 tackles, and one interception a season ago.

In 2022, J.T. Tuimoloau had two interceptions to go with 23 tackles, nine TFL, four sacks, and two passes defended.

