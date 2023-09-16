In the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Buckeyes to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+29.5) Under (65.5) Ohio State 35, Western Kentucky 11

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

The Buckeyes are winless against the spread this season.

Ohio State has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 29.5-point favorites (0-2).

The over/under in this game is 65.5 points, 7.5 higher than the average total in Ohio State games this season.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

The Hilltoppers' one games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for Western Kentucky this year is five points higher than this game's over/under.

Buckeyes vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 29 5 35 7 23 3 Western Kentucky 46.5 23 46.5 23 -- --

