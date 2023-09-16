The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) visit the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Iowa State owns the 22nd-best defense this season in terms of total yards (257 yards allowed per game), but ranks 10th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (270 yards per game). Ohio has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 233.3 total yards per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 95th by putting up 345.7 total yards per game.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Ohio vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Ohio Iowa State 345.7 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (123rd) 233.3 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257 (19th) 150.7 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.5 (105th) 195 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (116th) 8 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (46th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 278 yards on 66.7% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Sieh Bangura is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 217 yards, or 72.3 per game.

O'Shaan Allison has rushed for 134 yards on 41 carries with one touchdown.

Ty Walton has hauled in 127 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Sam Wiglusz has recorded 125 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Miles Cross has racked up 87 reciving yards (29.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 316 yards passing for Iowa State, completing 57.9% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground.

Abu Sama III has carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards (32.0 per game).

Jayden Higgins' team-leading 110 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Benjamin Brahmer has put up a 59-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in three passes on six targets.

Jaylin Noel's 12 receptions have turned into 56 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Ohio gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.