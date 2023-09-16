The Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) square off against the Ohio Bobcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Ohio vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Ohio has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Iowa State has not won against the spread this season in one chances.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +310 Bet $100 to win $310

