Saturday's game features the New York Mets (68-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (77-72) squaring off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-5) for the Reds and Tylor Megill (8-7) for the Mets.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: WPIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Reds have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.
  • This season Cincinnati has won 20 of its 35 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
  • Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 703 total runs this season.
  • The Reds have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 10 Cardinals W 7-1 Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
September 12 @ Tigers W 6-5 Brandon Williamson vs Joey Wentz
September 13 @ Tigers W 4-3 Connor Phillips vs Eduardo Rodríguez
September 14 @ Tigers L 8-2 Derek Law vs Reese Olson
September 15 @ Mets W 5-3 Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
September 16 @ Mets - Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
September 17 @ Mets - Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
September 18 Twins - Andrew Abbott vs Joe Ryan
September 19 Twins - TBA vs Dallas Keuchel
September 20 Twins - Hunter Greene vs Kenta Maeda
September 22 Pirates - Andrew Abbott vs TBA

