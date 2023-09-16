The Cincinnati Reds (77-72) will rely on Spencer Steer when they visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (68-79) at Citi Field on Saturday, September 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (-105). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to bet on the Reds' game versus the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 20 out of the 35 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a record of 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in 19, or 31.7%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have been victorious 12 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.