The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Seonghyeon Kim is currently in second place with a score of -7.

Seonghyeon Kim is currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -5 269 0 19 2 2 $1.4M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 19th.

Kim made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and he finished second.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Kim has played in the past year (7,284 yards) is 161 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Kim was better than just 15% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Kim did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kim had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Kim's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Kim's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Kim ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Kim carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards
Kim Odds to Win: +1200

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.