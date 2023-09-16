With the college football season rolling into Week 3, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the OVC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Illinois State Redbirds at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee State Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Western Illinois Leathernecks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

